2020 CWD Report shows infection rate increase

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The 2020 Chronic Wasting Disease Report is in and the numbers are continuing to increase in North Dakota.

This past season, 18 of the deer tested showed signs for the disease statewide.

Game and fish staff say about 7% of hunters in the affected units turned in heads for testing, which is average.

The department says this shows the infection rate climbing in those areas. The disease is more prevalent in mule deer than in white-tailed deer so far.

“So overall it’s not great I guess. It could certainly be worse, it could certainly be better, but overall it just sort of marks kind of a trend in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife Veterinarian.

Bahnson highlighted that the disease doesn’t affect humans, but the health department doesn’t recommend eating meat from an infected animal.

