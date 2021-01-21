Advertisement

Young girls inspired by first woman Vice President

(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kamala Harris is the first Black American, and the first south Asian American to hold the office of Vice President. She’s also the first woman in that office.

That has inspired a whole generation of young women to reach for the stars.

All eyes in Heather Hintz’s fifth grade classroom were focused on history. As Kamala Harris was sworn in as the vice president of the United States, the wheels started to turn in these girls’ minds.

“I’m so happy for her. That’s never happened before,” said fifth grader Evalina Porter.

“Soon we’ll have a woman president,” added her classmate, Bernie Debertin.

Their teacher says, politics aside, this is an important day in history and one she hopes her students will never forget.

“We are watching history,” said Hintz.

And as a woman and a mom to three young girls, Hintz says it’s hard not to get emotional as she thinks about what the future might hold for her girls.

“We want our little girls to see that they belong everywhere in this world,” Hintz added.

A world where the sky is now the limit for these girls.

Porter and Debertin aren’t sure what they’ll choose for a career, but Porter says she might go to culinary school. As for Debertin, she’d like to work in a school, or maybe be the first woman president.

