Turtle Mountain Community Schools staff get vaccinated

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa continue to make progress in their vaccine distribution plan.

After administering more than 1,300 doses, healthcare workers, elders and even educators were able to receive their first shot.

“With virtual, it’s been different. I wasn’t trained to be a virtual teacher,” said long-time educator Derrick Dixon

The halls and classrooms of Turtle Mountain Community Schools will remain empty for a bit longer.

But for staff members of Turtle Mountain Community Schools like Dixon, receiving the vaccine earlier than expected is one positive after a difficult year.

“I had a date set up and then they had openings and I got called right during wrestling practice. ‘you want your shot now” and I was like ‘well yeah, I’ll take it,” said Dixon.

Educators were part of the earliest groups to receive the vaccine according to the Turtle Mountain Tribe’s vaccine distribution plan.

Superintendent of Turtle Mountain Community Schools Dr. Michelle Thomas said that starting Jan. 4, more than 400 school system employees were able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer in less than three days.

“The schedule ran quite well, but we just needed to make sure that every vaccine available was in an arm of someone that wanted it,” said Thomas.

After having to switch to distance learning in March, Dixon said this was one heck of a final year with the school for him.

“When I asked my JV band what did they want to do, there were several that said ‘well I don’t want to come back but, can we still do certain things?’ I go well, it’s kind of hard because you want to have face to face but you want to stay home. I think it’s going to be an adjustment when they come back,” said Dixon.

A “Return to Learn” plan is in the works to begin planning for students eventual return to face to face learning.

That plan will be presented to stakeholders later this month.

Staff have also been scheduled to receive their booster shots, and will receive their second dose once more become available in the coming weeks.

Administrators said distance learning is being reevaluated every six weeks.

