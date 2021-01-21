Sports Spotlight: Sam Oase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sam Oase is already a two-time first-team all-state selection and she’s playing her senior season with the Night Hawks.

Kelly Pierce, Hettinger-Scranton Head Coach, said “Samantha Oase is every coaches dream.”

Her coach says Oase is the ideal leader both on the court and in the classroom.

Pierce said: “She’s always that 4.0 student, one of those students that her accomplishments on the court that stood out for themselves, but she’s probably even a better kid you know. Her leadership skills and her leadership with our younger kids has just really transformed our program into something that as something as a coach that I really like to see so her leadership skills are second to none that I have coached in girls basketball.”

Oase has taken over the Night Hawks record book. Sam already holds the records for most points, rebounds and blocks.

Oase said, “It’s just crazy to me how much of a legacy I can leave on Scranton school and it’s just like knowing that I left a legacy with the girls and my teammates too is what makes me the most proud.”

She earned her first varsity minutes in the eighth grade. As her skill set progressed, so did her playing time.

Oase said: “Over the years I have definitely gotten more guard skills and shooting skills. When I first started playing basketball, I was more just focused on post moves and post work just things that coach Kellner has taught me a lot of new post moves. Right now, I still want to improve on my midrange shooting and just staying focused the entire game guarding the ball and just being there for my teammates and giving them assists and playing the game of basketball.”

It was no surprise when college’s started calling. Sam decided to play college basketball at Black Hills State.

Oase said, “I really loved the coaches there and BHSU also had my majors and minors that I am thinking about going into and just their basketball program is so great I just want to go there.”

Oase plans to major in exercise science so she can always be around the game, even when her playing days are over.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.