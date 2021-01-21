Settling after the surge at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s COVID unit has remained empty over the past three weeks, after health care workers saw a surge late last year.

The Jamestown Regional Medical Center cared for eight to ten COVID-19 patients a day in November, when the hospital hit maximum capacity.

Now, with empty beds and the second round of Moderna vaccines underway, health care workers say they are getting back to their normal routine.

Late last year when the hospital hit capacity, its surge plan transformed inpatients floors into a COVID unit.

Now beds are empty.

“We made it through the holidays, we made it through News Years, we’re now two weeks out from that and our numbers are still low,” said Jenna Brendahl, who oversees infection control and employee health at the medical center.

In the emergency department, trauma bays are empty, but the lingering effects of caring for COVID patients remains.

“There were weeks where you would come to work and have that anxious feeling because you didn’t know what you were going to do or how you were going to take care of your patients,” said Dr. Steve Inglish, emergency department Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Some felt the heartache more than others.

“I did have COVID in July, and I ended up losing my grandfather to COVID in October. So, it hits differently for me having to work on the front lines,” said Paige Wilen, RN, emergency department at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Upstairs, nurses are back on their usual rounds. Shelves of full-body protective equipment still sit outside of potential COVID rooms.

“A lot of us worked extra hours to be able to staff the unit, and now we’re getting back to what we normally do,” said Nurse Supervisor Lisa Schrenk.

On Wednesday, hundreds of health care workers received their second, and final shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“People were ready to move on to the next phase of this pandemic and start the next process of hopefully winding down. And, I think the vaccine represented the first step of that,” said Pharmacist Manager Brian Ament, Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

For many it was a cushion as they go back to the frontlines.

“It gives me a little more sense I am protected,” said Sarah Hansen, RN, Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Yet it is just another form of armor, as they continue to face the pandemic head on.

