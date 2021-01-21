Advertisement

Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing some muscle to the fight against coronavirus.

He’s encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a video of himself getting the shot and then speaking to the camera.

The Terminator star’s last sentence will sound familiar: “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger included a short statement with the video, writing: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

He then repeated that famous line from Terminator -- “Come with me if you want to live!”

He could also say “I’ll be back,” because he will, no doubt, return for his second dose of vaccine in a couple of weeks.

The need for vaccine participation is very great. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S.

