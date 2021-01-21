North Dakotans react to President Joe Biden’s inauguration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A peaceful transition of power is traditional on Inauguration Day in the United States.

But after President Donald Trump decided not to attend, some are wondering whether his supporters and other North Dakota Republicans foresee a return to more civil dialog during the Joe Biden administration.

In the 2020 general election, 65% of North Dakotans voted for President Trump with only about 32% voting for Joe Biden for President. I talked with North Dakotans to get their take on Biden’s Inauguration Day.

Although the majority of voters in the state are Republican, the ushering in of a new Democratic president is taking place.

Some North Dakotans said they’re hoping for unity and are moving forward in support of the next administration.

“I didn’t vote for Biden, but I hope things work out well for him,” said Bismarck resident Jack Noble.

While others said party lines may have spread too far apart for unity to be considered.

“I think there’s just too much division out there,” said Bismarck resident Russ Heier.

Everyone has, and is entitled to, their own opinions on Inauguration Day.

As we were gathering those viewpoints from people on the street, we ran into Sen. Kevin Cramer’s, R-N.D., wife, Kris Cramer.

When asked if Trump supporters could unify with Democrats under a Biden administration, she said it’s unlikely and that President Trump should be the one in office Wednesday.

“It’s been terrible. He was blamed for not doing enough. I don’t know what more he could do, we shut down the country,” said Kris Cramer.

While Democrats said today is a sign of hope, some Republicans are wary of what lies ahead.

