MVFC rereleases 2021 spring schedule
NDSU still set to open at home, February 21st
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference rereleased the 2021 spring schedule Thursday. The league committing to a full 8-game spring league schedule that will culminate the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24.
The calendar shift is a result of Indiana State opting out of the spring season in early January. The MVFC confirming ten league institutions reaffirmed their dedication to play a full spring schedule starting with league games the weekend of Feb. 19-21.
The revamped schedule features 40 league games over eight-straight weekends (Feb. 19-April 10), holding Saturday, April 17, as a rescheduling window in the event of a postponement. Start times will be announced at a later time.
North Dakota State will still open the season at home on Sunday, February 21 against Youngstown State. Added to their schedule this season is Southern Illinois on February 27. The two were not previously scheduled to play each other in the 2021 spring season.
NDSU will host Youngstown State, Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota State during the spring season. They will travel to Southern Illinois, Missouri State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.
Friday, Feb. 19
Western Illinois at South DakotaSouth Dakota State at UNI
Saturday, Feb. 20
Illinois State at Missouri StateSouthern Illinois at North Dakota
Sunday, Feb. 21
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
Saturday, Feb. 27
South Dakota at Illinois StateMissouri State at Western IllinoisSouth Dakota State at North DakotaNorth Dakota State at Southern IllinoisUNI at Youngstown State
Thursday, March 4
South Dakota at North Dakota
Saturday, March 6
Illinois State at UNINorth Dakota State at Missouri StateWestern Illinois at South Dakota StateSouthern Illinois at Youngstown State
Saturday, March 13
Illinois State at North Dakota StateMissouri State at South DakotaNorth Dakota at Western IllinoisUNI at Southern IllinoisYoungstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, March 20
Western Illinois at Illinois StateMissouri State at UNINorth Dakota at North Dakota StateSouth Dakota at Youngstown StateSouth Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, March 27
Illinois State at South Dakota StateSouthern Illinois at Missouri StateNorth Dakota at Youngstown StateNorth Dakota State at South DakotaUNI at Western Illinois
Friday, April 2
UNI at South Dakota
Saturday, April 3
Southern Illinois at Illinois StateMissouri State at North DakotaSouth Dakota State at North Dakota StateYoungstown State at Western Illinois
Saturday, April 10
North Dakota at Illinois StateYoungstown State at Missouri StateNorth Dakota State at UNISouth Dakota at South Dakota StateWestern Illinois at Southern Illinois
Saturday, April 17
Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)
