Advertisement

More federal charges against man accused of having 191 images of child porn

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A St. Anthony man has been charged with four federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child after investigators say he used minors to create child pornography.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Bradwin Wymore had four minors engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child porn.

Wymore was charged federally in November after investigators found 191 images of minors on electronic devices Wymore owned.

Investigators say Wymore was setting up his phone in bathrooms and hotel rooms in Bismarck and Mandan and recording the minors.

He is facing five various federal charges.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.0% daily rate; 6,308 tests, 158 positive, 1 death
Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit

Latest News

Bill could make ballots pages-long
Sally the Salad Robot dispenses a wholesome lunch option in a high-tech way.
Sally the Salad Robot makes lunch healther, shows BSC students career options
Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash
Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline