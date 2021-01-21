More federal charges against man accused of having 191 images of child porn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A St. Anthony man has been charged with four federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child after investigators say he used minors to create child pornography.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Bradwin Wymore had four minors engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child porn.

Wymore was charged federally in November after investigators found 191 images of minors on electronic devices Wymore owned.

Investigators say Wymore was setting up his phone in bathrooms and hotel rooms in Bismarck and Mandan and recording the minors.

He is facing five various federal charges.

