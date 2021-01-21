Advertisement

Minot-area leaders discussing fate of Broadway Circle shelter amid LSS announcement

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT,N.D.- Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota announced Friday that they have started suspending programs and issued layoffs as part of a controlled liquidation plan.

The non-profit played a large part in the Family Shelter coming to Minot.

Following last week’s news of LSS North Dakota closing, a spokesperson for the city of Minot said the status of the family shelter, also known as the Broadway Circle, is up in the air.

“We are working with Lutheran Social Services on several options, the goal is to keep the project of this family homeless shelter on Broadway on track,” said  Minot Public Information Officer Derek Hackett.

Broadway circle promised to be the first family homeless shelter in Minot addressing a gap in services.

“I have heard stories of maybe the mom coming here with the younger kid’s dad going to the Men winter refuge,” said YWCA Interim Executive Director Liz Larsen.

The nearly $6 million dollar project is funded by the National Disaster Resilience money and was identified as a need following the 2011 flood.

Recently the city received an extension on when that money would need to be spent.

“That one year we got just a month ago really helps because instead of September 2022 being that deadline, we get a full calendar year to make sure we can use this money locally,” said Hackett.

In the meantime, community advocates like the Men’s Winter Refuge said they will continue doing their part to help those in need.

“Our organization, as well as other shelters and agencies in town, will certainly do everything we can to pick up the slack and fill that gap,” said Executive Director Mike Zimmer.

The project was scheduled to be completed by 2022.

