Jail fight leads to attempted murder charge

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder, after detection officers say he beat another inmate for six minutes.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says Pablo Gonzalez began assaulting another inmate around 8:00p.m on Tuesday.

Detention officers say  Gonzalez hit the victim multiple times in the head with his fists and feet.

According to the affidavit, Gonzalez then choked the victim and tried to drag him away from officers when they intervened.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he received stiches and received care for a broken orbital bone.

Gonzalez was arrested on Tuesday for driving related charges out of Kidder County.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

