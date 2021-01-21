How much does party affiliation play a role in who you vote for?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If HB 1182 passes the state legislature, party affiliation could play a bigger role in local elections.

City and county officials do not declare which party they belong to on the ballot. But some lawmakers are trying to give candidates that option.

All offices except judgeships would be allowed the choice of whether to declare a party.

“To say that a five- or seven-member commission or city council, that those people don’t know the party affiliations of the people they serve with is absurd. But the people don’t know,” said Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot.

Those in opposition said this is a solution in search of a problem and will bring party-line divisiveness down to the local level.

