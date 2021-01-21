Advertisement

How much does party affiliation play a role in who you vote for?

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If HB 1182 passes the state legislature, party affiliation could play a bigger role in local elections.

City and county officials do not declare which party they belong to on the ballot. But some lawmakers are trying to give candidates that option.

All offices except judgeships would be allowed the choice of whether to declare a party.

“To say that a five- or seven-member commission or city council, that those people don’t know the party affiliations of the people they serve with is absurd. But the people don’t know,” said Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot.

Those in opposition said this is a solution in search of a problem and will bring party-line divisiveness down to the local level.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.0% daily rate; 6,308 tests, 158 positive, 1 death
Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town

Latest News

Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Settling after the surge at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center
North Dakota Legislature
Bipartisan bill proposes taxpayers pay for lawmakers’ meals
Bill could make ballots pages-long
More federal charges against man accused of having 191 images of child porn