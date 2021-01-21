College Board will no longer offer SAT subject tests or SAT with essay

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Taking the SAT is a rite of passage for some students looking to enter college.

For years, the test has included optional tests that cover specific subjects, such as foreign languages, and an optional essay.

But the College Board has decided, in light of the pandemic, to do away with those options beginning in June.

How does this impact North Dakota students?

North Dakota University System officials said the change won’t affect students that much.

Staff said the state’s colleges and universities accept both ACT and SAT scores for admission, but none of them require SAT subject tests or the essay.

Isabella Ternes, like any volleyball player, rotates to different position during a game.

She’s used that flexibility off the court when she took the SAT to fulfill her goal of going to college.

Ternes said even though she’s already taken the test, she feels the new changes will relieve some of the pressure.

“I think for kids who are studying it might, like, be less stressful, and they in return could get way better and higher scores because they’re not focusing on the writing portion and they just have to focus on the other portions. So I think it could be very beneficial for them,” said Ternes.

In an effort to ease the pressure of applying to colleges and universities during the pandemic, the State Board of Higher Education temporarily suspended the ACT or SAT score requirement that is typically a part of the application process, and may continue that into the future.

“We understand that it’s difficult for students to participate in the test administration,” said NDUS Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Lisa Johnson.

That state board’s ACT and SAT wavier extends through the summer of 2022.

The College Board Blog Website said students who are registered for an upcoming subject test in the U.S. will automatically have their registration canceled and their fees refunded.

Students who are registered, or plan to register, for an upcoming SAT with essay will still be able to test through the June 2021 administration.

