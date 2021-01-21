Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century girls basketball team won for the 8th time to start the season and the Patriots remain the unanimous choice in the weekly Class-A poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Undefeated Devils Lake is ranked second.

On the boys side, the first-place votes are going to teams from West Fargo. The Packers are number one and Sheyenne is second. The Mustangs only loss is to West Fargo.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo (15) 9-0 95 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5) 10-1 82 2

3. Minot High 8-1 56 4

4. Bismarck High 8-2 34 3

5. Jamestown 8-2 32 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (7-3)

----------------

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Devils Lake 7-0 73 2

3. Watford City 9-1 65 3

4. Fargo Davies 9-1 42 4

5. Grand Forks Red River 7-3 17 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck High (5-3), Bismarck Legacy (7-3) and West Fargo (7-2)

