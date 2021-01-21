Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century girls basketball team won for the 8th time to start the season and the Patriots remain the unanimous choice in the weekly Class-A poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Undefeated Devils Lake is ranked second.

On the boys side, the first-place votes are going to teams from West Fargo. The Packers are number one and Sheyenne is second. The Mustangs only loss is to West Fargo.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                  Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo (15)          9-0 95 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5) 10-1 82 2

3. Minot High               8-1 56 4

4. Bismarck High            8-2 34 3

5. Jamestown                8-2 32 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (7-3)

----------------

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                  Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Devils Lake           7-0  73 2

3. Watford City          9-1  65 3

4. Fargo Davies          9-1  42 4

5. Grand Forks Red River 7-3  17 5

Others receiving votes: Bismarck High (5-3), Bismarck Legacy (7-3) and West Fargo (7-2)

