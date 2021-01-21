Advertisement

As Gov. Burgum relaxes COVID protocols, infectious disease consultants say it’s too soon to stop preventative measures

COVID-19 Protocols
COVID-19 Protocols(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 rates are dropping in North Dakota, and as a result, the governor is relaxing protocols.

This means safety protocols are left in the hands of individuals and business owners.

So we spoke with a medical expert about whether not it’s time to ditch the masks.

Sanford Health infectious disease consultant Dr. Noe Mateo said even though North Dakota is in a good spot with its cases, it’s too soon to stop taking preventative measures.

North Dakotans have been under mask mandate since November 14.

Now that the mandate has been lifted, and people are no longer required to wear a mask, will people still participate in the safety protocols?

“I’m really disappointed that the mask mandate has been lifted. I will continue to wear one. I hope everybody that cares about other people will continue to wear theirs,” said Bismarck resident Amy Sakariassen.

Bismarck resident Karla Dahle said she doesn’t know if masks are good or bad, but she’s happy to see things going back to normal. “A lot of people are out of work, and it’s like we’re living in fear because of the media,” said Dahle.

Dr. Mateo said it’s important to look at the state’s recent history with COVID-19.

“People can look back as to how well the state did without wearing a mask - widespread usage that is - versus now, where there’s a lot more widespread usage and if they have their wits about them, if they can learn from the recent history, they’ll keep wearing the masks,” said Dr. Mateo.    

In early November, before the governor enacted any statewide orders, city and county leaders said they struggled due to the lack of uniformity in mandates across the state and the fact that enforcement was nonexistent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.0% daily rate; 6,308 tests, 158 positive, 1 death
Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town

Latest News

Main Street Minute: Dakota Burger Company adjusts to pandemic
Jail fight leads to attempted murder charge
Creative Economy Summit moves online
BSC COVID-19 Rapid Testing
Bismarck State College introduces free COVID-19 rapid testing for students and employees