As Gov. Burgum relaxes COVID protocols, infectious disease consultants say it’s too soon to stop preventative measures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 rates are dropping in North Dakota, and as a result, the governor is relaxing protocols.

This means safety protocols are left in the hands of individuals and business owners.

So we spoke with a medical expert about whether not it’s time to ditch the masks.

Sanford Health infectious disease consultant Dr. Noe Mateo said even though North Dakota is in a good spot with its cases, it’s too soon to stop taking preventative measures.

North Dakotans have been under mask mandate since November 14.

Now that the mandate has been lifted, and people are no longer required to wear a mask, will people still participate in the safety protocols?

“I’m really disappointed that the mask mandate has been lifted. I will continue to wear one. I hope everybody that cares about other people will continue to wear theirs,” said Bismarck resident Amy Sakariassen.

Bismarck resident Karla Dahle said she doesn’t know if masks are good or bad, but she’s happy to see things going back to normal. “A lot of people are out of work, and it’s like we’re living in fear because of the media,” said Dahle.

Dr. Mateo said it’s important to look at the state’s recent history with COVID-19.

“People can look back as to how well the state did without wearing a mask - widespread usage that is - versus now, where there’s a lot more widespread usage and if they have their wits about them, if they can learn from the recent history, they’ll keep wearing the masks,” said Dr. Mateo.

In early November, before the governor enacted any statewide orders, city and county leaders said they struggled due to the lack of uniformity in mandates across the state and the fact that enforcement was nonexistent.

