Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for the driver of vehicle that drove off the road near the Grant Marsh Bridge in November and landed in the parking lot of the Heritage River boat landing.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has issued a warrant for Chozey Schumacher, who is wanted for criminal vehicular injury and unauthorized use a of vehicle.

Troopers say Schumacher stole the car and was driving to Mandan on Nov. 2.

According to the affidavit, Schumacher drove the car off the roadway near the bridge and went airborne over River Road before landing in the parking lot below.

Schumacher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they found methamphetamine on the passenger, Stacy Shaw, and a broken liquor bottle in the car.

A court summons has been issued to Stacy Shaw, who is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.