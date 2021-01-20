Advertisement

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a storage yard north...
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a storage yard north of Saco, Mont., for pipe that will be used in construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline near the U.S.-Canada border. A Canadian company said Monday, April 6, 2020, that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Al Nash/Bureau of Land Management via AP)(Al Nash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline said Wednesday it has suspended work on the pipeline in in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.

Biden’s Day One plans included moving to revoke a presidential permit for the pipeline.

The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“As a result of the expected revocation of the Presidential Permit, advancement of the project will be suspended,” the Calgary, Alberta-based company said in a statement.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction already started.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, said Canada needs to move on now that Biden has made a decision.

“Of course we’re disappointed. We worked hard over the past number of months trying to make the case for Keystone XL,” Hillman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

“He had made a commitment during his campaign and he lived up to that commitment. I think we have to accept that and move forward.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Keystone XL as a top priority when he spoke with Biden in a phone call in November. The project is meant to expand critical oil exports for Canada, which has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.

Jason Kenney, premier of the oil-rich province of Alberta, said late Tuesday he urged Trudeau to tell Biden that “rescinding the Keystone XL border crossing permit would damage the Canada-US bilateral relationship.”

Trudeau and Biden are politically aligned and there are expectations for a return to normal relations after four years of Trump, but the pipeline is an early irritant as Biden has long said he would cancel it.

Critics of Canada’s oil sands say the growing operations increase greenhouse gas emissions and threaten Alberta’s rivers and forests. But Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, said Biden’s decision is not grounded in science and will put thousands of Americans out of work,

“The pipeline — the most studied infrastructure project in American history — is already under construction and has cleared countless legal and environmental hurdles,” Durbin said in a statement. “Halting construction will also impede the safe and efficient transport of oil, and unfairly single out production from one of our closest and most important allies.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
5-year-old found running around barefoot; parents arrested

Latest News

Rural Road
NDDOT seeks comment on outreach plan
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...
Local Democrats, GOP weigh in on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Spirit Airlines
Experts say Biden’s plan to maintain travel restrictions will help with public health, but not economic recovery
Lawmaker tries to withdraw adoption bill