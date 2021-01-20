Advertisement

Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force BAse(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Your News Leader is learning more Tuesday night about a dorm inspection on Minot Air Force Base this past weekend that led to the apprehension of airmen.

Base public affairs released the following statement:

“Team Minot held an unannounced health and welfare dorm inspection Jan. 16, 2021. Dorm Inspections occur periodically and are conducted to ensure security and good order and discipline. During the inspection, unauthorized alcohol was discovered. No drugs or guns were found. A small amount of Airmen were apprehended by base Security Forces and released to their chain-of-command. Further details about the incident are being withheld for investigation purposes, as is standard in these types of events.”

