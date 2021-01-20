Advertisement

Update on progress of vaccine rollout in Ward County

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said healthcare providers are quickly getting vaccines to adults over the age of 75.

Executive officer Lisa Clute said 27 providers including some pharmacies are currently enrolled to give the vaccine.

She said roughly 3,500 vaccinations have been administered in Ward County since it became available in December.

Clute said soon they will be ready to move on to the next group in tier 1 b which are adults over the age of 65 with two or more high-risk conditions.

“We are all looking at about three weeks before we get into that  65 and older with the two high-risk conditions,” said Clute.

Clute said demand for the vaccine is extremely high and as soon shipments come in they are being administered.

