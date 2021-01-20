Trump’s absence at inauguration not unprecedented

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump’s refusal to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Joe Biden marks the 4th time in American history a former chief executive has missed their successors’ regularly scheduled swearing-in because of animosity.

John Adams didn’t attend Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration after the bitter election of 1801.

John Quincy Adams refused to show up for Andrew Jackson’s inauguration in 1829 because of hostility between the two candidates that resulted from a contentious campaign.

Andrew Johnson was not present for Ulysses S. Grant’s inauguration in 1869 because of Grant’s support of the impeachment attempt against Johnson.

In 1921, Woodrow Wilson could not climb the Capitol stairs because of stroke and missed the inauguration of Warren Harding.

Richard Nixon, who resigned the presidency, was not present for the swearing in of Gerald Ford in 1974.

Martin Van Buren’s reasons for not attending William Henry Harrison’s 1841 inauguration are unknown.

Presidential historian Rick Collin says the absence of President Trump at Wednesday’s ceremony won’t go unnoticed.

“The amount of publicity and attention surrounding the office is quantum leaps ahead of what it was 150 years ago. So I think the impact of Trump not attending Biden’s inauguration is certainly felt much more around the world than it was the last time it happened,” said Collin.

Collin says the transfer of power from one administration to another, regardless of President Trump’s attendance at the ceremony, indicates the resiliency of the United States.

