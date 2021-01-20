Advertisement

Teachable moment in Williston goes viral

By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston mom recently took to social media to demonstrate the life skills she wanted to instill in her 9-year-old stepson and the importance of budget management. Two million views later, her message continues to resonate.

Jocci Rice turned a routine trip to the grocery store into a teachable moment, challenging her stepson Karter to seek out the food their family would need for the week ahead.

Without a list and only $60 to spend, Karter took command of the cart as Rice recorded on TikTok.

Fruit, vegetables, eggs and chicken made up the bulk of his final $52 purchase, much to the surprise of his stepmom.

She says the point behind the challenge was to highlight a difference between want and need, a test Karter passed with flying colors.

“Teaching your kid doesn’t end at 3 p.m. when they leave school. It’s that we do have responsibilities, and I think it’s a good life experience that most people aren’t prepared for, but I don’t think it hurts to have an understanding of those things,” said Rice.

Rice says the experience pinpoints their fun, stepmom/stepson relationship and that she’s already thinking of ideas for their next challenge.

