North Dakota U.S. Senators react to inauguration of Biden, Harris

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her...
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, attended the Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington Wednesday and offered his respects for the new president and vice president.

“As we witness the swearing in of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, we continue to pray for the success of our nation. While President Biden will bring a different agenda to the White House, we will continue to focus on advancing North Dakota’s priorities in the Senate. That means continued support for North Dakota small businesses, including our agriculture and energy producers, as well as caring for our veterans and rebuilding our military to bolster our national security. This is the agenda that I believe is best for the people of North Dakota and our nation,” said Hoeven.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, also congratulated the new administration.

“I want to congratulate Joe Biden on being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President, and Kamala Harris as his Vice President. While I did not vote for him or support his campaign, I appreciate President Biden’s desire to be a President for all Americans, and I look forward to working with him on issues where we agree and to having spirited debates on policies where we differ. I also want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the members of their administration for their four years of service to our country. Through their unprecedented partnership and attentiveness to the needs of our state, we were able to accomplish a great deal for North Dakota and get our constituents a seat at the table like never before. And we are better off because of it,” said Cramer.

