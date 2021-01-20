New Minot Department of Transportation office

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Driver license office has moved to a new location at 2001 17th Street SE, Minot.

Wednesday was the first day of service. Staff ask people to schedule ahead because of the pandemic. The new office is an expansion to keep up with a growing city.

“It’s for the future, I think there’s going to be a lot of growth in Minot, and so this office will really help us be able to provide those services that the Minot citizens need,” said Brad Schaffer, Driver’s License Director.

A number of services are still available online like changing your address or replacing a lost license.

