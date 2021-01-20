Advertisement

NDDOT seeks comment on outreach plan

Rural Road
Rural Road(North Dakota Department of Transportation)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has to keep in touch with officials from all across the state. They published their plan for this on their website for feedback.

The Public and Non-Metropolitan official Participation Plan outlines the goals of the department in reaching out to rural communities, as well as underprivileged or minority groups.

It breaks down that the department will get feedback from as many people as they can when working on state projects.

“We want to reach out to our local communities and get their input on all of our plans, and this sets guidelines for how we would do that,” said Rebecca Geyer, NDDOT.

You can go here for more information, and here for information on how to comment on the plan.

