Minot extends mask mandate for one month, will revisit in February

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Aldermen voted to extend the citywide mandate for 30 days at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The decision was made in a 5 to 2 vote, with councilmembers Tom Ross and Paul Pitner opposing the mandate.

Three Minot residents also spoke against the extension.

Back in October, the council joined Fargo in implementing a city wide mask mandate with no penalties.

That mandate was scheduled to end once the Governor’s “State of Emergency declaration” expired.

“I do want to have this revisited in 30 days because I want to have that knowledge that if we are going to roll back this mandate, that at least we have the at-risk population addressed,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

The council will revisit the decision at the Feb. 16 meeting.

