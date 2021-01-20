Local Democrats, GOP weigh in on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday was an historic day for the United States, with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President and Kamala Harris as the first black and Asian female Vice President.

Wednesday morning’s ceremony featured members of Congress, as well as former presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

The event was under intense security measures, due to past events involving rioters at the Capitol building.

The inauguration also was different due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Local Democrats said the overall message from today was unity.

“I really think that the inauguration and speech that President Joe Biden giving today is really focusing on unity and brining the country together, which is something we need not only nationally but also here in North Dakota,” said Patrick Hart, a vice chairman for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party.

A member of the state’s Democratic-NPL party told Your News Leader they hope the next four years will bring unity during contentious pollical times.

“I am really looking forward to like a message, like a consistent message of hope and of unity and of healing., said Laetitia Hellerut, Democratic-NPL party member.

Within the first 100 days, President Joe Biden has big plans on vaccine rollout, passing another COVID-19 relief package, and to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

Your News Leader reached out to the North Dakota GOP for a comment on Wednesday’s swearing in. District 5 chair David Aas said that he will respect Joe Biden as president and hopes for his success.

“I’ll celebrate his successes and will certainly want to make sure that any shortcomings that he has, that the voters are aware of them, but he is our President and I am going to support him,” said Aas.

Aas did mention that he was disappointed to not see former President Donald Trump attend the ceremony to welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to office.

