Light parade for Dep. Colt Allery

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Lights and sirens took over the streets of Rolette County Monday night—but it was no emergency, it was a tribute.

Area law enforcement held a parade of lights in honor of law enforcement lost in the line of duty, including Rolette County Deputy Colt Allery, who gave his life for the people of North Dakota on Jan. 18, 2017.

The parade went through towns such as Rolla and Allery’s hometown of St. John, and some cold and a little snow didn’t stop the community from coming out in support.

