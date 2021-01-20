Laws changing when to vote?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Inauguration Day, the North Dakota Assembly discussed a series of bills that look into how our state votes on Election Day.

The pandemic forced many to change how they exercise their rights at the ballot box, but now lawmakers are looking to make more changes, including new deadlines and new authorities.

For the 2020 general election, more than 265,000 North Dakotans voted early, and more than 180,000 of them voted absentee.

The ballot didn’t change, but how people submitted them did.

The next election cycle, or even the next state of emergency, may not give voters the same leeway.

To allow for social distancing during the primary and general election, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed executive orders waiving the requirement for counties to have physical polling places.

The primary was mail-in only. In November, many counties did have a polling place, but most North Dakotans voted from home.

But the governor’s authority, especially with executive orders, has been a contentious topic amongst lawmakers.

“I was wondering ‘how can the governor be writing new laws?’ And I realized, he’s not writing new laws. He was within his realm of authority; if he issues an executive order, it’s law,” said Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo.

The Secretary of State’s office oversees the state’s elections. The Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum spoke out against the bill; saying when you live in absolutes, you live with the consequences of absolutes.

“If we can say here and now that there will never be a situation in the future where the ability to have flexibility for a temporary time period for the governor to allow for certain things, we are going to possibly disenfranchise certain voters,” said Silrum.

Ultimately, the committee voted not to endorse the bill, but it will move to the floor for all senators to vote on.

Republican Party leadership signed onto a bill that shortens the window for early voting from 15 days down to seven days.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-N.D., said it’s to give candidates more time to respond to possible accusations before the voters fill out a ballot.

But he added, the number of days isn’t set in stone.

When voters applied for an absentee ballot, they were given the option to receive either a primary and/or general election ballot from the one application.

There is another bill that would stipulate that voters need separate applications to receive a ballot for either election.

