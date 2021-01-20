Lawmakers looking to use Legacy Fund dollars for state projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislators have tried tapping in to North Dakota’s Legacy Fund before. Now, a group of Republican lawmakers are offering a proposal to do it again.

The Legacy Fund was created in 2011, as a fund meant to provide for future generations.

But some lawmakers said the time to tap into the fund is now, and are pushing for a bill that would use Legacy Fund dollars to invest in state projects.

Republican lawmakers said only about one percent of the Legacy Fund’s principal is currently invested inside the state.

But they’re looking to change that, and ensure 20% of the fund’s principal goes to projects in North Dakota.

“We do these investments all over the world right now, all over the country. This would just be targeting these investments to North Dakota,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread.

Usually, a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate would be needed to spend these dollars.

But Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said a vote is not needed and added that they’re not spending the principal, they’re investing it.

“This is constitutionally defensible. So it stands on firm ground,” said Nathe.

A few sessions ago, lawmakers attempted to pass a similar bill and couldn’t get the job done.

“I think it was just too soon back at that time. People did like the idea, but the fund was a lot smaller,” said Nathe.

Now, the Legacy Fund is sitting at nearly $7.9 billion and lawmakers said now is the time to tap into those dollars.

The bill will likely be heard in committee next week, but could be met with disagreements about the fundamentals of the bill.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.