Lawmaker tries to withdraw adoption bill

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota lawmaker requested that a bill whose aim was to help increase adoption rates be withdrawn.

The bill would have offered financial assistance to individuals facing the medical costs for the birth of a baby who is given up for adoption, but only if the child was going to a heterosexual couple.

Those opposed to the bill said it is discriminatory, but added they would be fine with it if the requirement that the couples be heterosexual was removed.

“Single parents, unmarried couples, and LGBTQ persons have been providing loving, nurturing, and healthy environments to children, and should be afforded the same opportunities to adopt,” said Reverend Grace Murray.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, asked the House committee overseeing the bill to kill it, saying it needs further research.

The House Human Services committee voted unanimously to give the bill a “do not pass.”

