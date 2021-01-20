House bill impact on hemp regulation in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some changes could be coming to how North Dakota regulates hemp.

The law requires the state to sample and test hemp products.

Under House Bill 1045, the state will now be able to charge a fee for that testing.

The bill will also allow North Dakota labs to be considered for the procurement process instead of those samples being shipped to the lowest bidder in the country.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the changes are more in line with what the federal law states.

“Federal law supersedes state law any way it’s easier just to make reference to federal law so this bill does that,” said Goehring.

Once the bill is passed by both the House and Senate, and signed by the Governor, it is eligible to go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.