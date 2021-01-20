Happy birthday, John Sinn: Minot veteran, volunteer turns 100
MINOT, N.D. – John Sinn, a World War II veteran and well-known volunteer in the Minot community, turns 100 years old Wednesday.
The Army veteran has volunteered at the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot for more than 30 years.
A spokesperson for the park said Sinn has put in thousands of hours of volunteer efforts.
They said he has played a pivotal role in the development of the park over the years.
