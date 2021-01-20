Advertisement

Happy birthday, John Sinn: Minot veteran, volunteer turns 100

John Sinn celebrates his 100th birthday
John Sinn celebrates his 100th birthday(Photo courtesy: Family of John Sinn / Visit Minot)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – John Sinn, a World War II veteran and well-known volunteer in the Minot community, turns 100 years old Wednesday.

The Army veteran has volunteered at the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot for more than 30 years.

A spokesperson for the park said Sinn has put in thousands of hours of volunteer efforts.

They said he has played a pivotal role in the development of the park over the years.

All of us at Your News Leader wish John a happy birthday and thank him for his service to the country and the community.

