Happy birthday, John Sinn: Minot veteran, volunteer turns 100

MINOT, N.D. – John Sinn, a World War II veteran and well-known volunteer in the Minot community, turns 100 years old Wednesday.

The Army veteran has volunteered at the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot for more than 30 years.

A spokesperson for the park said Sinn has put in thousands of hours of volunteer efforts.

They said he has played a pivotal role in the development of the park over the years.

All of us at Your News Leader wish John a happy birthday and thank him for his service to the country and the community.

