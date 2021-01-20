Bismarck Public School District discusses new elementary boundary lines in public forum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School District hosted a public forum in regards to future elementary boundary lines.

The addition of the two new north side elementary schools in fall of 2022, prompted this discussion.

The schools that will be impacted by proposed revisions to current boundaries are Centennial, Highland Acres, Grimsrud, Liberty, Murphy, Sunrise, and Will-Moore.

Community members filled out a survey stating whether they liked or disliked the new boundaries and also offered suggestions.

“The idea for the parents tonight is to collect as much feedback from each parent as we possibly can to make sure that we have a comprehension picture of what the parents think, want and desire for the future boundaries of Bismarck schools,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Once the Community Forums are completed, BPS will present the findings to the Bismarck Public Schools Board for their consideration.

Once approved, boundary changes are expected to be enacted in the fall of 2022.

