Advertisement

Bismarck Public School District discusses new elementary boundary lines in public forum

(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School District hosted a public forum in regards to future elementary boundary lines.

The addition of the two new north side elementary schools in fall of 2022, prompted this discussion.

The schools that will be impacted by proposed revisions to current boundaries are Centennial, Highland Acres, Grimsrud, Liberty, Murphy, Sunrise, and Will-Moore.

Community members filled out a survey stating whether they liked or disliked the new boundaries and also offered suggestions.

“The idea for the parents tonight is to collect as much feedback from each parent as we possibly can to make sure that we have a comprehension picture of what the parents think, want and desire for the future boundaries of Bismarck schools,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Once the Community Forums are completed, BPS will present the findings to the Bismarck Public Schools Board for their consideration.

Once approved, boundary changes are expected to be enacted in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 69 positive, 0 deaths
Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot

Latest News

Man accused of damaging Sen. Hoeven’s office faces federal count
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Cale Ibach
Giving Hearts campaign coming at crucial time for non-profits
As state mask mandate expires, Minot mandate continues