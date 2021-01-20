Advertisement

$3 million for engineering at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Tribal Educational Agency Center is giving a grant to the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College to make their engineering program more interactive.

The $3 million will be paid out over five years to support hands on projects for engineering students to keep them involved and practice the skills they’re learning.

“We had a lot of theory, theory, theory, and sometimes our students would get discouraged and it was tough. With this grant we wanted to bring in some projects so they could actually learn about the work that they’re doing,” said Ann Vallie, PEC/TEA Center Director.

One of the projects is building a house each year to help the community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
5-year-old found running around barefoot; parents arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her...
North Dakota U.S. Senators react to inauguration of Biden, Harris
Minot Department of Transportation office
New Minot Department of Transportation office
Jocci Rice says the experience pinpoints their fun, stepmom/stepson relationship and that...
Teachable moment in Williston goes viral
Hemp
House bill impact on hemp regulation in ND