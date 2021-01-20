$3 million for engineering at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Tribal Educational Agency Center is giving a grant to the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College to make their engineering program more interactive.

The $3 million will be paid out over five years to support hands on projects for engineering students to keep them involved and practice the skills they’re learning.

“We had a lot of theory, theory, theory, and sometimes our students would get discouraged and it was tough. With this grant we wanted to bring in some projects so they could actually learn about the work that they’re doing,” said Ann Vallie, PEC/TEA Center Director.

One of the projects is building a house each year to help the community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.