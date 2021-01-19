’We have plans in place’: NDHP prepares for potential threats on Inauguration Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around the nation, cities and their capitols are preparing for Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Wednesday.

Instead of planning for celebrations, they’re arranging for potential threats of violence.

Cement barriers outside of the North Dakota Capitol are just part of the contingency plan the North Dakota Highway Patrol says they have in place in case violence breaks out on Inauguration day.

On the steps of the capitol, barricades line the stairs that were used two weeks ago for a pray rally that was peaceful.

Inside, hundreds of lawmakers are continuing to gather every day for the State Assembly.

The NDHP says they’re committed to ensuring legislators and visitors to the capitol are safe ahead of Inauguration Day. That statement was released Tuesday.

Patrol vehicles and Capitol Security can be seen around the grounds monitoring for potential threats.

The Highway Patrol says, “We have plans in place to respond to various situations. As of today [Tuesday], we don’t have any information leading up to believe that an incident will occur, and we are ready if circumstances change.”

Around town, multiple postal service collection boxes have been removed for precautionary measures.

A United States Postal Service spokesperson says the action is standard protocol for cities with potential protests or a large gathering of people.

They added there are no plans to pull workers from delivery routes and offices will remain open.

Bismarck is the only city in North Dakota pulling the boxes.

These threats stem from the violent protest that happened on Jan. 6 where rioters stormed the United States Capitol.

Some of those in the crowd at the demonstration we’re North Dakotans.

They were part of the thousands of people who did not participate in the violence.

“I think most people here felt like they took the stand that they wanted to take and so they going to leave and they’re going home and they are hopefully going to take their energy and channel it into some productive avenue,” said Jared Hendrix, an attendee of the rally in D.C.

The Highway Patrol says they are monitoring information regarding potential demonstrations and will intervene if necessary.

The Bismarck and Mandan Police Departments along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say they have not received any threats.

However they are all willing to help if mutual aid is needed at the capitol.

