United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Cale Ibach

DES LACS, N.D. – Cale Ibach said it takes commitment to become a highly-ranked Class B wrestler.

“You have to make sure you’re at practice every day and doing what the coaches tell you to do. You just have to work hard, stay focused, and hope the boys follow you,” said Ibach, sophomore 152-pound wrestler.

Lakers Head Coach Kellan Zietz said Ibach has set the tone in the wrestling room.

“He’s been a leader in the room. He’s been a captain for us. He’s helped us set our team goals and really pulled the young team we have together,” said Zietz.

Ibach said he learned last season from Coy Spooner, who finished his DLBLC career with two state titles.

“He set an example of how hard I have to work to get to his point,” said Ibach.

“He just has a grit and grind about him that makes a lot of other kids not want to wrestle him, or he can take them into late in the match and ultimately just stick it out and get a win over them,” said Spooner.

Now it’s Ibach’s turn to come home from the Fargodome with a championship.

“My goals are just to keep improving every day, step by step. Keep improving on the little things and hopefully end up on the top of the podium at the end of the year,” said Ibach.

Spooner added that he believes Ibach has a chance to compete on the college level.

