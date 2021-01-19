Tuesday: 4.2% daily rate; 3,810 tests, 138 positive, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.2% Tuesday. 138 tests were positive out of 3,810. There were 2 new deaths (1,386 total). 88 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 9 ICU beds occupied. 1,234 cases remain active. As of Tuesday 1/19**, there have been 61,094 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.6%. **Vaccine data is reported weekly every Tuesday.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,810 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,458,437 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

138 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

88 – PCR Tests | 50 - Antigen Tests 96,071 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,234 - Total Active Cases

-143 Individuals from yesterday.

220 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

93,451 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

88 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday.

2 – New Deaths*** (1,386 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 4

· Barnes County – 1

· Bottineau County - 1

· Bowman County – 3

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 16

· Cass County – 18

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 1

· Eddy County – 1

· Foster County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 17

· Hettinger County – 1

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County – 7

· Mercer County – 1

· Morton County – 3

· Mountrail County – 1

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County - 4

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 10

· Rolette County – 2

· Sargent County - 2

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County - 1

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 20

· Williams County – 10

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

