Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Three people died in a head-on crash in Mountrail County Monday.

The Mountrail County Sheriff said the crash happened near mile marker 60 on Highway 23.

He said it appears the driver of a pickup slid into the oncoming lane and struck a car.

Both drivers and one child in the car died in the crash.

The sheriff mentioned they are waiting on a toxicology report for both drivers.

