Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Associated Press)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. - Three people died in a head-on crash in Mountrail County Monday.

The Mountrail County Sheriff said the crash happened near mile marker 60 on Highway 23.

He said it appears the driver of a pickup slid into the oncoming lane and struck a car.

Both drivers and one child in the car died in the crash.

The sheriff mentioned they are waiting on a toxicology report for both drivers.

