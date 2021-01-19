Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. - Three people died in a head-on crash in Mountrail County Monday.
The Mountrail County Sheriff said the crash happened near mile marker 60 on Highway 23.
He said it appears the driver of a pickup slid into the oncoming lane and struck a car.
Both drivers and one child in the car died in the crash.
The sheriff mentioned they are waiting on a toxicology report for both drivers.
