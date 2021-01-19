Advertisement

Steele rancher creates Facebook group to connect industry

Cattle
Cattle(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, N.D. - After nearly a year of the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have a new appreciation for technology and social media. It’s how we’ve stayed connected with friends and family and it has helped us continue our work and school.

One area cattle producer is using Facebook to create connections among the industry.

Tracey Koester has spent her whole life around cattle. She and her husband raise red angus near Steele. Her side business, Cow Camp Promotions, is all about cattle, too.

“I help other ranchers promote their sales,” Koester explained.

A little over a year ago, she took that to the next level and started a Facebook group called Bull Stalkers.

Bull Stalkers Facebook page
Bull Stalkers Facebook page(Bull Stalkers Facebook page)

“It’s a community for seed stock producers and commercial cattlemen to freely talk about their livestock needs,” she said.

Her page has grown to nearly 2,500 members and it’s become a place where producers come to connect.

During the pandemic, Koester decided to step it up a notch. She started doing weekly Facebook lives.

“We talk about things that can help with promotion, how to interact better on Facebook. We have covered a lot of different topics,” Koester said.

And Koseter has stepped out of her comfort zone.

“I was scared to death the first time I did it,” she laughed.

The group has members from the Dakotas, Missouri, Texas, Alabama, and even Canada.

“It’s been fun to have a core group of people that can connect, so we can have those conversations on Facebook now,” Koester said.

Conversations that have led to connections and sales and brought people together whose paths otherwise may never have crossed.

You can find Koester’s group on Facebook by searching “Bull Stalkers.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 69 positive, 0 deaths
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions for...
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Minot mandate mask continues
As state mask mandate expires, Minot mandate continues
Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts campaign coming at crucial time for non-profits
Deadly crash
Three killed in crash on Hwy 23 near New Town
One dead in New Town camper fire