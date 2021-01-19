Steele rancher creates Facebook group to connect industry

STEELE, N.D. - After nearly a year of the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have a new appreciation for technology and social media. It’s how we’ve stayed connected with friends and family and it has helped us continue our work and school.

One area cattle producer is using Facebook to create connections among the industry.

Tracey Koester has spent her whole life around cattle. She and her husband raise red angus near Steele. Her side business, Cow Camp Promotions, is all about cattle, too.

“I help other ranchers promote their sales,” Koester explained.

A little over a year ago, she took that to the next level and started a Facebook group called Bull Stalkers.

Bull Stalkers Facebook page (Bull Stalkers Facebook page)

“It’s a community for seed stock producers and commercial cattlemen to freely talk about their livestock needs,” she said.

Her page has grown to nearly 2,500 members and it’s become a place where producers come to connect.

During the pandemic, Koester decided to step it up a notch. She started doing weekly Facebook lives.

“We talk about things that can help with promotion, how to interact better on Facebook. We have covered a lot of different topics,” Koester said.

And Koseter has stepped out of her comfort zone.

“I was scared to death the first time I did it,” she laughed.

The group has members from the Dakotas, Missouri, Texas, Alabama, and even Canada.

“It’s been fun to have a core group of people that can connect, so we can have those conversations on Facebook now,” Koester said.

Conversations that have led to connections and sales and brought people together whose paths otherwise may never have crossed.

You can find Koester’s group on Facebook by searching “Bull Stalkers.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.