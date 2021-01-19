Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.(Just Scream! via CNN Newsource)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 69 positive, 0 deaths
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19

Latest News

New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
COVID: SEVERITY OF NEW SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT
Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new...
Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic