BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Graduation is undefeated,” it’s a saying I’ve heard coaches used for years when talking about talent turnover in their program.

The Shiloh Christian Boys Basketball team is experienced it right now. Shiloh is 6-5 but that does not mean the Skyhawks are struggling.

The combined record for their opponents in the losses is 32-8 and three of them are ranked in the current Class-B poll.

Brad Miller, Shiloh Christian Head Coach, said, “When I first started coaching with Mike [Dwyer], I think it was 28-29 years ago, we tried to beef up our schedule way back then but nobody wanted to play us that was any good because we weren’t any good, and so we had to get good before people would play us. And through the years we kept trying to add better and better teams and since Mike has retired and I’ve taken over I’ve been doing the same philosophy trying to add better teams. I think this year is actually the toughest schedule we’ve ever had.”

A couple of things Coach Miller is doing this year is playing faster on offense and getting more athletes in the game.

Luke Wanzek, Shiloh Christian senior, said, “Oh, it’s so much fun! It’s a great way to play basketball! Coach Miller is always preaching push the ball up the floor. Never give up not give up but never take your foot off the gas, just keep pushing it and yes it’s a lot of fun out there.”

Khael DaCoteau, Shiloh Christian senior, said “It’s a lot of fun. He gives us a lot of freedom to do whatever we want to. I go out there and play and we get to fast break a lot and we get freedom.”

Shiloh beat a solid Beulah club by two points in its last game. The Skyhawks will host Power Lake on Saturday.

