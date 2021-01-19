Advertisement

Shiloh Christian Boys Basketball

Shiloh Skyhawks
Shiloh Skyhawks(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Graduation is undefeated,” it’s a saying I’ve heard coaches used for years when talking about talent turnover in their program.

The Shiloh Christian Boys Basketball team is experienced it right now. Shiloh is 6-5 but that does not mean the Skyhawks are struggling.

The combined record for their opponents in the losses is 32-8 and three of them are ranked in the current Class-B poll.

Brad Miller, Shiloh Christian Head Coach, said, “When I first started coaching with Mike [Dwyer], I think it was 28-29 years ago, we tried to beef up our schedule way back then but nobody wanted to play us that was any good because we weren’t any good, and so we had to get good before people would play us. And through the years we kept trying to add better and better teams and since Mike has retired and I’ve taken over I’ve been doing the same philosophy trying to add better teams. I think this year is actually the toughest schedule we’ve ever had.”

A couple of things Coach Miller is doing this year is playing faster on offense and getting more athletes in the game.

Luke Wanzek, Shiloh Christian senior, said, “Oh, it’s so much fun! It’s a great way to play basketball! Coach Miller is always preaching push the ball up the floor. Never give up not give up but never take your foot off the gas, just keep pushing it and yes it’s a lot of fun out there.”

Khael DaCoteau, Shiloh Christian senior, said “It’s a lot of fun. He gives us a lot of freedom to do whatever we want to. I go out there and play and we get to fast break a lot and we get freedom.”

Shiloh beat a solid Beulah club by two points in its last game. The Skyhawks will host Power Lake on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 69 positive, 0 deaths
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions for...
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

Cale Ibach
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Cale Ibach
Linton-HMB Girls Basketball
Linton-HMB Girls Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Spring Football Update
Mel Fischer
Mel Fischer passed away at 71