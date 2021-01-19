Advertisement

Pair of tribes, DHS receive funding for pandemic response

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Two tribes in North Dakota along with the state Department of Human Services are receiving funding for recovery support for both children and adults impacted by the pandemic.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe received roughly $1,086,000, and the Turtle Mountain Tribe got nearly $500,000.

Human Services was awarded $2.8 million.

The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help fund a variety of mental health and crisis intervention services.

