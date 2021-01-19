Advertisement

Oil battery fire near New Town

The New Town Fire Chief said the call came in at 8:22 p.m. that 14 tank batteries had caught fire.(William Wilber)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW TOWN N.D. – There was an oil battery fire outside of New Town Monday night. No injuries were reported.

A viewer, William Wilber, said his home security footage caught the moment the tanks blew.

He says the house shook and he heard a loud boom.

The New Town Fire Chief said the call came in at 8:22 p.m. that 14 tank batteries had caught fire.

The department responded with four vehicles, but the chief says they let the fire burn itself out over three hours.

The cause is under investigation.

