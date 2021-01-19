Advertisement

Glenburn’s Nadia Post signs with NDSCS women’s basketball

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBURN, N.D. – Glenburn’s Nadia Post signed with the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball program at an assembly at her school Tuesday afternoon.

Post described what made the school in Wahpeton the right choice.

“My family is super supportive. They want me to play and be happy, obviously. They think it’s a good fit, so I really respect their opinions. That helped me with my choice as well. As you can see in the gym, everybody in my class and school is super helpful. They’re always so kind about everything,” said Post, senior guard.

Post plans to study pre-med and use the schools liberal arts transfer as she plays for the Wildcats.

