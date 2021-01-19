Bismarck public high school students excited to be face-to-face but some say the hybrid model had it’s perks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in Bismarck’s four public high schools returned to full-time face-to-face learning for the first time since March.

We spoke with teachers and students about what they’re looking forward to most about learning face-to-face.

Classrooms like this one at Legacy High School look fuller than normal, as many of their students return to full-time in-person learning.

Many students are excited, but some said the hybrid model had its perks.

“It’s good to see all my friends that I didn’t get to see on B days because I was an A day student and get to see all my teachers and just get back to normal,” said Legacy High School senior Logan Barrett.

“Being a senior, I didn’t have as many credits as before, so staying home was kind of nice and sleeping in, but some of the classes I took were kind of hard, like learning online for math definitely isn’t my strong suit. So I know it was difficult for other kids as well,” said Legacy High School senior Isabella Ternes.

Teachers are just as excited to be back in the classroom.

“I love it. It’s awesome seeing all of the kids here. It’s so cool seeing a building that was made to have these students actually being used for all these students, and so it’s been awesome. Classes have been good. A little bit different having a full classroom but definitely fills more like home,” said Legacy High School math teacher Steven Schultz.

All grade levels in the district are operating in the full-time, face-to-face model.

Students in grades 6-12 did have the opportunity to transfer in or out of distance learning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.