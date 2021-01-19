Advertisement

Bill to replace ‘faithless electors’

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just one day before the Presidential Inauguration, North Dakota lawmakers heard a bill that would require the state’s electoral voters to vote with the state’s popular vote.

When the electoral college meets, the electors are not forced to vote with how the state votes. When this happens, they are considered a “faithless elector.”

In 2016, 10 people voted for candidates other than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the electoral college.

After this, some states wrote laws forcing their voters to go with the results of the state’s elections, and the Supreme Court said that was allowed.

North Dakota is trying to join other states in making similar laws.

“An elector then can’t decide later I’m not going to vote that way, I’m going to vote for the other guy because I like him better for whatever reason. A number of states have this provision in their law already,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

If the bill passes, it will require electors to take a pledge to vote in accordance with their state’s election results.

If the elector votes against the state, that vote isn’t counted, and that elector is replaced with a new one.

