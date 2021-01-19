Attempted murder suspect goes to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of two suspects accused of a drive-by shooting in Bismarck pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

A trial has been scheduled for 18-year-old Dayson Lawrence in April.

Lawrence is charged with attempted murder and is accused of shooting a handgun and BB at a victim and his vehicle.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Chaseson Stagl will appear in court on Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Bismarck Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 2 on South 16th Street.

The victim told police he was shot by the BB gun four times.

