Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect goes to trial

Dayson Lawrence
Dayson Lawrence(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of two suspects accused of a drive-by shooting in Bismarck pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

A trial has been scheduled for 18-year-old Dayson Lawrence in April.

Lawrence is charged with attempted murder and is accused of shooting a handgun and BB at a victim and his vehicle.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Chaseson Stagl will appear in court on Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Bismarck Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 2 on South 16th Street.

The victim told police he was shot by the BB gun four times.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“unauthorized items” were found during a dorm inspection
Airmen apprehended following dorm inspection in Minot
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% daily rate; 2,194 tests, 69 positive, 0 deaths
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard
FBI authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania woman in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot...
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi’s office amid riot
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19

Latest News

5-year-old found running around barefoot; parents arrested
Chicken sandwiches
Mom, Mom & Meg Show
Coffee Braised Beef
Coffee Braised Beef
Paw Art Fundraiser
Paw Art Fundraiser