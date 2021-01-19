A bill to prohibit any establishment from requiring a vaccine is in committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to be strong across North Dakota, the House Human Services committee is hearing debate on bills that would make it impossible to refuse service to people because they don’t have a vaccine.

The bill would prohibit public accommodations from refusing services to an individual because they haven’t been vaccinated.

Those in support of the bill say they want to see it passed in order to prevent vaccines from being mandated in the state.

“In order for you to get on a plane, in order for you to go to a movie, in order for you to just enjoy everyday aspects of life, you have to show up with a vaccine card, otherwise they discount you and tell you to stay home,” said Bismarck area chiropractor Steve Nagel.

Nagel is referencing reports of potential COVID-19 vaccine passports that could be required for future travel.

As anti-vaccine supporters gave their personal anecdotes, Chairman Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, said no one was concentrating on the bill’s language.

“I appreciate the comments, but this debate has drifted way off the mark here on what this bill is about. And it’s unfortunate,” said Rep. Weisz.

Some lawmakers sitting on the committee said these bills are premature, as there are no discussions about vaccine mandates for North Dakota.

Another bill in the committee is seeking to lessen the state’s requirements for children to be vaccinated before going to school.

