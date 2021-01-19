5-year-old found running around barefoot; parents arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department arrested a couple after their child was found running around a trailer court in pajamas.

Police were called to the Twin City trailer court at 7 a.m. on Saturday for a 5-year-old running around.

Officers say the child had climbed out of a window and was running around barefoot.

Mandan police arrested 26-year-old Kasandra Denault for endangerment of child and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Charges against 42-year-old Peter Denault are pending.

Officers say social services took the child.

