“Windy Fire” near Lemmon, S.D. 100% contained

LEMMON, S.D. - The Lemmon, S.D. Fire Marshal says the Windy Fire is now 100% contained.

The fire started Thursday afternoon, and quickly spread to 21 miles long and four miles wide. It burned between 15-20,000 acres.

Lemmon Fire Marshal Shane Penfield said Sunday evening firefighters monitored the fire all day, and crews were extinguishing hot spots all day Saturday. He says people should expect to see smoke for several days.

Two firefighters were treated and released for injuries suffered in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

Penfield says they are encouraged by the forecast, which calls for as much as two inches of snow overnight Sunday in the area burned by the fire.

